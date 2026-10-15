English side Sunderland defeated Portugal’s Torreense 2-1 in an away Europa League match in Leiria, scoring the decisive goal in the 90+3rd minute. Noah Sadiki secured the team’s second consecutive victory in the tournament.

Hosts took the lead before half-time

Torreense, which plays in Portugal’s second division, opened the scoring in the 37th minute. Centre-back Volnei Feltes found the top corner with a shot from around 25 yards.

Before half-time, Sunderland had a goal disallowed: the referee ruled out Timur Tuterov’s header following a long throw-in by Luke O'Nien after spotting a foul. The English team registered its first shot on target only in the 57th minute, Sky Sports reports.

Substitutions changed the course of the match

Sunderland head coach Régis Le Bris made seven changes to the starting lineup. In the second half, he brought on Enzo Le Fée, Granit Xhaka, Reinildo and Nordi Mukiele.

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In the 67th minute, Mukiele delivered a cross into the penalty area, and Jules Aoka headed the ball into the bottom corner to level the score. Late in the match, Sunderland were not awarded a penalty after a VAR review.

In stoppage time, Xhaka laid the ball off for Sadiki in the penalty area, and he struck accurately. For Sunderland, this match was its first away European fixture in 53 years.

Torreense play their home European matches at the Municipal Stadium in Leiria because their Estádio Manuel Marques, with a capacity of 2,431 spectators, does not meet UEFA requirements.

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