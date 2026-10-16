Bournemouth defeated Austrian side Sturm Graz 3-0 at the Vitality Stadium in England in a Europa League match. Evanilson, Ryan and Alvaro Rodriguez, who converted a penalty in stoppage time, scored for the hosts. The victory was the club's first at home in European competition.

Match progress

Evanilson opened the scoring in the 43rd minute, heading in a cross from captain Adam Smith. Sturm started the second half more actively and had chances to equalise: Jurgen Heil hit the post, while Jakob-Peter Godl's follow-up forced goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic into a save.

In the 70th minute, coach Marco Rose brought on Ryan, Justin Kluivert and Ryan Christie. Ryan doubled Bournemouth's lead in the 76th minute — six minutes after coming onto the pitch. In stoppage time, Alvaro Rodriguez scored the third goal from the penalty spot.

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Match statistics

As The Guardian reports, Bournemouth had possession for 60% of the match compared with 40% for their opponents. The hosts registered five shots on target and 17 off target, while Sturm had one shot on target and five off target. Bournemouth also had the advantage in corners, 7-3.

Result against the backdrop of the championship

The victory over Sturm was Bournemouth's second in the Europa League after success against Real Sociedad. At the same time, according to the publication, the club had not yet won in the Premier League. Before the match, Rose made changes to the lineup following a 1-5 defeat to Chelsea.

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