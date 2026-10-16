Mateusz Bogusz scored with a bicycle kick in the 29th round of the MLS regular season match between San Diego and Houston Dynamo, which ended 3:3. In the 33rd minute, the Polish midfielder controlled the ball with his chest in the penalty area and struck a bicycle kick, leaving the home goalkeeper with no chance. This was reported by Interia Sport.

Draw after six goals

At the time of Bogusz's goal, San Diego were leading 2:1. Houston Dynamo later took the lead and retained it until the 86th minute, but the match ended in a draw. The teams scored six goals in total.

Seven goals in the MLS season

After this match, 25-year-old Bogusz has seven goals in the MLS championship. He surpassed Robert Lewandowski by one goal, although he played twice as many matches — 28 compared with 14.

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In the same round, Chicago Fire, with Lewandowski in the starting lineup, lost 1:3 at home to Philadelphia Union. The Polish forward played until the 68th minute. He has scored six goals in MLS and added one more in the Leagues Cup.

Bogusz has five appearances for Poland's national team. He played all of those matches during Michał Probierz's tenure and last played for the national team in June last year.

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