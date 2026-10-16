Brazilian driver Rafael Câmara will make his Formula 1 debut in 2027 with the US-based Haas team. As BBC Sport reports, the 21-year-old driver currently leads the Formula 2 championship.

Selection among four drivers

Câmara was selected following an evaluation that considered four candidates. His rivals were reigning Formula 2 champion Leonardo Fornaroli, as well as Haas reserve drivers Jack Doohan and Ryo Hirakawa.

Câmara, Fornaroli and Hirakawa were assessed during tests at the Portimão circuit in Portugal in August, using Formula 1 cars from previous years. Doohan was assessed separately.

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Decision based on speed

Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu said that Câmara was the fastest participant in the tests. According to him, the decisive criterion in the selection was the driver's results, rather than the financial backing that all candidates had.

Komatsu also noted that the Brazilian demonstrated not only natural speed but also the ability to adapt quickly to the car. Câmara called the move to Formula 1 an important step in his career and said he would focus on preparing for the new challenge.

Haas has not yet announced its second driver for the 2027 season. Komatsu said the team intends to continue working with British driver Oliver Bearman, but certain details need to be finalized. Bearman and Câmara are members of the Ferrari academy. Frenchman Esteban Ocon will leave Haas at the end of the current year after two seasons with the team.

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