Polish tennis player Jan Zieliński and Australian Marc Polmans failed to reach the doubles semifinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Shanghai, China. In the quarterfinal match on October 15, they lost to Austrians Lucas Miedler and Neil Oberleitner 6:7(5), 4:6, Interia Sport reports.

A 4:1 lead in the first set

At the start of the match, Zieliński and Polmans took a 4:1 lead. The Polish-Australian duo converted a break after a successful return by Zieliński. However, Miedler and Oberleitner fought back and levelled the score after the eighth game.

In the 11th game, Polmans held serve despite the Austrians having break points and his pair trailing 0:40. The first set went to a tiebreak, where Miedler and Oberleitner earned a mini-break in the fourth point. At 6:4, they had two set points: Zieliński and Polmans saved the first, but the Austrian pair won the set.

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The decisive game of the second set

In the second set, the players performed confidently on serve. The 10th game proved decisive, as Zieliński and Polmans' opponents put pressure on the Polish player's serve and reached match points. Miedler and Oberleitner converted their first opportunity and finished the match in two sets.

In the Shanghai doubles semifinals, the Austrians will play the German duo of Jakob Schnaitter and Mark Wallner. Before the quarterfinal, Zieliński and Polmans defeated the reigning 2025 Wimbledon champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.

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