Great Britain's team won two gold medals on the second day of the Track Cycling World Championships in Shanghai, China. The British victories were delivered by the women's team in the team pursuit and Matthew Bostock in the men's scratch race, BBC Sport reports.

Victory in the team pursuit

Erin Boothman, Anna Morris, Josie Knight and Millie Couzens recovered from an early deficit in the women's team pursuit final. The British riders beat reigning world champions Italy by more than five seconds.

The men's team pursuit squad won another medal for Great Britain. Henry Hobbs, Noah Hobbs, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood defeated France in the race for the bronze medal. In the final, Denmark beat Italy to claim its fourth consecutive title in the discipline.

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Bostock's first title

Twenty-nine-year-old Matthew Bostock took the lead in the men's scratch race midway through the distance and held it until the finish. He won his first world champion title. Bostock also received a bronze medal for taking part in the earlier rounds of the team pursuit.

In the women's sprint, Sophie Capewell, who won team sprint silver a day earlier alongside Rhianna Parris-Smith and Emma Finucane, reached the semi-finals. In the quarter-finals, Capewell beat China's Jiang Yulu twice. Finucane, the 2023 and 2024 world sprint champion, also reached the final four.

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