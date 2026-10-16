In the Polish city of Białystok, Jagiellonia defeated Armenia's Ararat-Armenia 3:1 in the second round of the Europa League. The hosts conceded in the 11th minute but later scored three times to earn their first-ever points in the tournament.

The visitors opened the scoring

The Yerevan team took the lead after Zidan Banjaki broke between two Jagiellonia defenders and fired the ball through the legs of goalkeeper Sławomir Abramowicz. The hosts equalized in less than half an hour: Kamil Jóźwiak first hit the goalkeeper and then converted the rebound.

As Interia Sport reports, Banjaki soon left the field due to an injury. The initiative shifted to the hosts, and in the 38th minute Anders Klinge passed to Rodrigo Conceição, who converted a one-on-one chance against the Ararat-Armenia goalkeeper.

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Third goal after the break

At the start of the second half, the Białystok team extended their lead. The visitors made an error while playing the ball out from their own goal, Jesús Imaz won it back in a sliding tackle, and Ousmane Sow chipped the goalkeeper to set the final score.

In the first round, Jagiellonia lost 1:2 away to Olympiacos. Before the match in Białystok, Ararat-Armenia had lost 1:4 to Sparta Prague.

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