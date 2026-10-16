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Atalanta beat Pafos 3:1, Zalewski won a penalty — Interia Sport

UA.NEWS 16 October 2026 00:19
Atalanta beat Pafos 3:1, Zalewski won a penalty — Interia Sport

In Bergamo, Atalanta defeated Cyprus’ Pafos 3:1 in a Conference League match. Polish footballer Nicola Zalewski started for the hosts and won a penalty, Interia Sport reports.

Fast start for the hosts

Atalanta opened the scoring in the first minute thanks to a goal by Elmas. Just over a quarter of an hour later, the Bergamo side doubled its advantage: Zalewski made a run and won a penalty, which Raspadori converted.

A few minutes after scoring, Raspadori left the pitch and was replaced by De Ketelaere. He provided an assist for Gianluca Scamacca, who scored the hosts’ third goal. Atalanta led 3:0 at halftime.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The visitors’ only goal

In the second half, the teams did not create many dangerous chances. Later, Pafos produced a scoring attack finished by Bel. That goal was the visitors’ only one, and Atalanta began its Conference League campaign with a 3:1 victory.

According to the outlet, Zalewski started for Atalanta for the first time since August 27. At that time, the team played against Hapoel Tel Aviv.

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