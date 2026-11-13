Ten people involved in a brawl involving MMA fighters have been sentenced in the UAE

Six defendants in the case were sentenced to six months in prison, a fine of 300,000 dirhams each, and deportation after serving their sentences.

Two others were fined 50,000 dirhams each for disturbing the peace and assault.

The other two received six months in prison each and a fine of 300,000 dirhams for filming and posting a video of the fight. They will also be deported, their phones confiscated, and the recordings deleted.

Among those involved in the conflict were MMA fighters Usman Nurmagomedov and Merab Dvalishvili. However, UAE authorities do not disclose the names of those convicted, so it is unknown exactly what sentences the athletes received.

Source: Abu Dhabi Judicial Department.

As a reminder, former UFC flyweight champion Merab Dvalishvili claimed that Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and his team attacked him. The incident allegedly took place in Abu Dhabi.

UFC President Dana White commented on the altercation in the lobby of a hotel in Abu Dhabi involving Russian fighter Usman Nurmagomedov and Georgian athlete Merab Dvalishvili. He called the incident completely senseless and foolish, emphasizing that such situations harm the organization’s business.

Russian MMA fighter Khamzat Nurmagomedov, along with his supporters, attacked former UFC flyweight champion Merab Dvalishvili outside the arena. The Georgian athlete, who supports Ukraine, received support from numerous public figures following the incident.

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