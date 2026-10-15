Amazon announced two portable devices under the Bee brand in San Francisco, United States, on October 15, designed to listen to and record information throughout the day. As Channel NewsAsia reports, Amazon acquired the Bee brand last year.

Bracelet and compact device

One of the new devices, Frontier, is designed as a bracelet. The second device, Eclipse, is shaped like a compact block resembling a portable magnetic charger.

Users attach the devices to smartphones. According to Amazon, they combine information from calendars, apps, including email, as well as other sources available throughout the day.

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Reminders and prices

The collected information is intended to create calendar reminders and other artificial intelligence-based prompts. Users will access it through an app or website.

Amazon said that the Frontier bracelet costs $75, while Eclipse costs $100.

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