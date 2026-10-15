California-based tech giant Apple is preparing its next release schedule and large-scale presentations of new products for the second half of October 2026.

Key new products and Apple’s release schedule for October and November:

* October 16–23: Pre-orders and sales of the first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, begin in first-wave countries, along with the release of iOS 27.1

.* October 27: Official announcement of the innovative MacBook Pro with an OLED touchscreen, the updated 14-inch MacBook Pro, and the iMac all-in-one computer powered by the next-generation Apple M6 chips, as well as the compact iPad mini 8 with a 2-nm A20 Pro processor

.* October 30: Release of iOS 27.2, iPadOS 27.2, and macOS 27.2 updates; start of sales for the HomePod mini 2 smart speaker; and the powerful Mac Studio with 512 GB of unified memory hits stores.

* November 6: First shipments and general availability of the new MacBook Pro, iMac, and iPad mini 8.

The highlight of this fall’s product lineup will be the first-ever MacBook Pro with touch input and an OLED display. The laptop will feature an updated, lighter chassis and M5 Pro and M5 Max processors, offering a touchscreen as an optional feature for creative workflows without sacrificing traditional keyboard control.

Source: MacRumors.

As a reminder, Apple has filed a lawsuit against OpenAI over the theft of confidential developments.

China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has approved Alibaba’s artificial intelligence models for Apple Intelligence on compatible Apple devices in mainland China. The publication cites the South China Morning Post, which is owned by Alibaba Group.

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