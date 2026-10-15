Google has begun rolling out the Universal Cart tool in the United States for online shopping in Google Search and the Gemini app. The service allows users to save products from several sellers in one digital cart, The Verge reports.

One cart for different stores

Users can search for and add products through Gemini and AI Mode in Google Search — all selected items will be saved in one cart. The tool works across Google's different platforms. The company also plans to integrate Universal Cart with Gmail and YouTube but has not yet named a launch date for these features.

Universal Cart will send notifications about price reductions and products added to the cart becoming available again. The service may also display relevant promo codes next to saved items.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Payment via Google Wallet

Shoppers will be able to pay for products in the cart using Google Wallet or move them to a specific seller's cart and complete checkout directly on its website. Combined with Google Wallet, Universal Cart will also analyze the preferences of saved credit cards to help choose the best payment method.

The launch of Universal Cart comes amid intensifying competition in AI-powered shopping. In particular, OpenAI and Meta have already introduced agentic AI assistants capable of buying products online on behalf of users.

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