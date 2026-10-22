Amazon renames Kindle Unlimited to Kindle+ — Engadget

Amazon has renamed its Kindle Unlimited subscription service to Kindle+ and expanded its audiobook catalog. As Engadget reports, the company informed subscribers about these changes by email.

What is changing for subscribers

Kindle+ will continue to provide access to books, magazines and comics available through Kindle Unlimited. At the same time, Amazon said it had added thousands more audiobooks to the service. According to the company, expanding the audiobook catalog is the service's main change.

Reading history, bookmarks, notes and saved titles will be transferred to Kindle+. The subscription will cost $12 per month, and users will still be able to borrow up to 20 titles at a time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Audiobooks from independent authors

One way to expand the audiobook catalog will be to allow authors who self-publish through the Kindle Direct Publishing platform to add their own audiobooks to the service. They can upload audio versions created using traditional methods.

Amazon is also testing a service for creating audiobooks narrated by a virtual voice. Kindle+ is already available and is expected to work both in the Kindle app and on the updated Kindle device lineup.

Read us on