Apple has unveiled an updated Apple TV 4K set-top box with Siri AI support, far-field microphones and a new remote control. The device will cost $299, pre-orders will open on October 13, and the model will go on sale on November 13, Engadget reports. This is $100 more than the starting price of the previous Apple TV 4K version.

Siri without a remote

Apple has added far-field microphones to the set-top box, allowing users to address Siri without using the remote. The voice assistant will help search for content and answer general questions, displaying answers in the corner of the screen so as not to obstruct the video.

The device will also use information from the iPhone. In particular, a user will be able to ask to play a show that was mentioned to them in a message, and Apple TV 4K is expected to identify the required content.

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Finding the remote and four HomePods

The updated remote can be found via Siri: the accessory will play a sound signal. The Find My feature will also remain available for locating it.

The new Apple TV 4K will support a surround sound configuration with four HomePod speakers. Previously, only two speakers could be connected as a stereo pair. The new configuration can use four second-generation HomePods, four HomePod mini 2 speakers, or two speakers of each type.

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