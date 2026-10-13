SpaceXSI has announced a unified X Subscription that, depending on the selected plan, combines access to Grok, Grok Bot, Cursor and X Premium services. As Engadget reports, the company was previously called SpaceXAI, and its head Elon Musk announced the renaming.

Plans for individual users

The basic Plus plan costs $8 per month. It provides access to Grok Chat, Voice, Imagine and Build, the Grok API, and Cursor for programming. It also includes X Premium features, including a badge, fewer ads in the feed, creator tools and expanded analytics.

The $30-per-month Premium plan additionally includes Grok Bot, the latest Grok models, image and video creation through Grok, and faster chat responses. Cursor users in this package will have access to code hosting, cloud agents and automations. X includes an ad-free feed and the option to secure a desired nickname.

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Extended access and corporate plans

The $100-per-month Super plan includes the Plus and Premium features and provides priority access to Grok models during peak-load hours. The most expensive Ultra plan, at $200 per month, offers the earliest access to all products and models, as well as a usage limit 20 times higher than Plus.

Premium, Super and Ultra plans are also available to teams. Corporate clients can receive customized plans from SpaceXSI.

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