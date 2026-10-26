Apple has unveiled the 2026 iPad mini with an 8.5-inch OLED display and the A20 Pro system-on-a-chip. The starting price of the new tablet is $699.

Larger OLED display

As Engadget reports, the screen diagonal of the new iPad mini has increased to 8.5 inches. This is slightly larger than the 8.3-inch display offered by the previous version of the iPad mini.

The new screen uses OLED technology and replaces the LCD panel. According to Apple, its peak brightness is twice as high as that of the previous model's LCD screen. Buyers will also be able to choose a nanotexture coating for the display.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A20 Pro chip

The tablet is equipped with the A20 Pro, Apple's latest system-on-a-chip. Earlier this year, this chip debuted with the iPhone 18 Pro.

Apple announced the updated iPad mini on Monday morning, without waiting for the Pro and Tell event. The published Engadget article does not provide other technical specifications of the device.

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