Anduril and Qualcomm have announced the creation of the rugged BlueChip laptop, around 90% of whose components in the first generation are planned to be manufactured in the United States or allied countries. The device will primarily target the military, government agencies, emergency services, and law enforcement. Pre-orders for the laptop are planned to open in 2027, TechCrunch reports.

BlueChip will be the first product in a planned line of computers. The laptop is being designed to operate in difficult physical conditions: it is expected to withstand rain, dust, and other stresses. Due to its reinforced protection, the device will be heavier than standard models and will have certain battery-life limitations.

Component supply

According to Anduril, around 90% of components in the first generation of BlueChip will be manufactured in the United States or allied countries. The laptop will run on a Snapdragon X Series chip manufactured at a new facility in Arizona. Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that this chip uses the same architecture as other laptops, including Microsoft Surface models.

Anduril founder Palmer Luckey said that the company has a technical plan for a gradual transition to fully American manufacturing. He clarified that he has already found a U.S. supplier of glass for the display cover, but the displays themselves are among the components currently manufactured only in China.

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Focus on government customers

BlueChip's main advantage is expected to be a transparent supply chain that customers will be able to track and verify. This is intended to help U.S. government agencies meet requirements for purchasing American-made computers.

Anduril is also working on compatibility of the Arm device with Windows applications, software for certain Linux distributions used by government entities, as well as legacy software. The laptop's price has not yet been announced. Luckey expects BlueChip to cost about 20% more than typical high-end PCs. He acknowledged that for the average buyer, a regular Dell laptop may be a cheaper option.

At the same time, the company does not rule out selling the device to consumers and creating a waiting list. Luckey estimates that the rugged computer market is already worth around $5 billion.

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