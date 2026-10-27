In Bengaluru, India, Nvidia participated in a $14 million Series B funding round for startup Simplismart. The company develops software that helps businesses run artificial intelligence models more efficiently and, in some cases, reduce the need for graphics processing units. As TechCrunch reports, the round was led by Dallas Venture Capital, with Accel, Shastra VC and Micromax also participating.

Following the fundraising, the four-year-old company is valued at about $100 million, including the new funding. Simplismart offers a platform for deploying and running AI models both in its own environment and in clients’ cloud or on-premises infrastructure.

Optimizing AI infrastructure

The startup’s software sits between AI models and computing infrastructure. It adjusts how models are deployed and managed according to customer needs, including response speed, the number of requests processed and computing resource consumption.

According to Simplismart co-founder and CEO Amritanshu Jain, companies do not always need the fastest or cheapest inference option. Instead, they need speed and costs that match the specific application of the models.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Simplismart says that thanks to its product, video generation platform InVideo reduced GPU servicing costs by 56%. The startup also names HeyGen, Higgsfield, Ema and Indian cloud provider Yotta among its clients; Yotta uses Simplismart’s technology for serverless AI inference in its Shakti Studio platform.

Cooperation with Nvidia and US plans

Alongside the investment, Nvidia is working with Simplismart on technical integrations, including those related to Dynamo inference software. According to Jain, Simplismart engineers and Nvidia solution architects are involved in the cooperation, while the chipmaker has also introduced the startup to potential customers and partners.

Simplismart’s annualized revenue run rate rose 14-fold over the past six months and reached an eight-figure amount, Jain said. This metric is based on clients’ recent use of the product rather than contracted recurring revenue, and does not include funds passed on to infrastructure providers. More than half of the company’s revenue comes from the US market, although it has more customers in India. Simplismart plans to use the new funds to expand its presence in the US, hire employees and continue developing its software.

Read us on