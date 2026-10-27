Tony Stark's unique car from the movie *The Avengers* will be sold at auction

The unique Acura NSX roadster driven by Tony Stark in the 2012 film *The Avengers* has been put up for a charity auction. All proceeds will be donated to charity. The car was built specifically for the film, and after production wrapped, the Japanese brand Acura preserved it as a museum exhibit.

In “The Avengers,” Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., traded in his usual Audi R8 for a spectacular Acura NSX convertible. Externally, the car resembles a roadster based on the second-generation NSX, but the original model’s mechanics are hidden beneath its unique bodywork.

The concept was developed by the California-based Acura Advanced Design Studio in collaboration with the tuning studio Trans FX. Since the production version of the second-generation NSX was not yet ready at the time of filming, and a roadster with this body style never went into production at all, the creators had to find an alternative solution.

They used a 1991 Acura NSX as the base. The body of the new roadster, inspired by the 2011 concept, was handcrafted from composite materials and resin.

The car was painted in the signature Hot Rod Red color, which references Iron Man’s iconic suit. The exterior is complemented by:

mixed-size wheels: 18 inches in the front and 20 inches in the rear;

a lowered suspension;

a windshield from a Chrysler PT Cruiser;

genuine New York license plates bearing the inscription “STARK 33.”

The car’s headlights serve a decorative purpose, while the rear LED strip is fully functional.

The roadster’s interior retains the layout of the first-generation Acura NSX. The cabin features a center console angled toward the driver, analog buttons, and no touchscreen displays.

The only noticeable change made for the filming process was the addition of new bucket seats.

Thus, the car combines a futuristic design created for the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the technical foundation of a classic Japanese sports car.

Unlike the production second-generation Acura NSX, which features a hybrid powertrain, the cinematic roadster is equipped with a 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 VTEC engine from the original 1991 model.

The engine is paired with a five-speed manual transmission that sends power to the rear axle. Thus, beneath the striking body of Tony Stark’s car lies no complex hybrid system—only the classic technology of the first-generation NSX.

The donor car’s odometer reads 252,200 miles, or approximately 405,900 kilometers.

However, the roadster cannot be driven on public roads. Due to its fragile, custom-built body, the car is classified as a movie prop.

This unique roadster was listed on the Cars&Bids auction platform. Despite minor cosmetic flaws, interest in the car has been significant.

Just two days after bidding began, the bid reached $98,500. According to CarScoops, the final price could exceed $100,000.

The main feature of this lot is not only its rarity but also its history as a prop for one of Marvel’s most famous films. And since all proceeds will go to charity, the future owner will receive not only an extraordinary car but also the opportunity to contribute to a charitable cause.

CarScoops reports on this.

Read us on