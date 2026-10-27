Apple is rolling out a beta version of an AI assistant for the Pages, Keynote and Numbers apps. The tool is built on Apple and OpenAI models and can take document context into account to perform content creation and editing tasks, The Verge reports.

Texts, slides and spreadsheets

In Keynote, the assistant will be able to help with design, animation and refining slides. In Pages, it will create drafts, change structure and edit text. Numbers is set to gain capabilities for calculating, visualizing and organizing data, suggesting chart types and creating custom tables.

Keynote, Pages and Numbers have also received support for the Model Context Protocol in macOS 27 or later. This allows third-party AI agents to integrate with these apps.

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Availability and creative apps

The AI assistant is being distributed in beta for devices compatible with Apple Intelligence. It will work on devices running iOS 27, iPadOS 27 or macOS 27 and later versions of the operating systems.

Pixelmator Pro will receive the Generate Fill feature, which allows users to edit part of an image using a text description. According to Apple, the tool will automatically match lighting, perspective and texture with adjacent areas of the image.

Logic Pro for Mac and iPad will receive the Liquid Glass design and an AI assistant for adjusting a vocal track with a single prompt and editing existing projects. Final Cut Pro will integrate templates, graphics, titles and transitions through MotionVFX, as well as Content Hub with a library of stock videos, photos and backgrounds. Creator's Studio updates will be free for current subscribers in November.

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