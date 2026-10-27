Pokémon Unite to shut down on March 23, 2027 — Engadget

The multiplayer game Pokémon Unite will shut down on March 23, 2027, at 00:00 UTC. Engadget reports. It is a free-to-play MOBA with five-versus-five matches in which players choose Pokémon, level them up, and unlock new abilities during a match.

Gem sales have been stopped

Pokémon Unite launched for Nintendo Switch in July 2021 and became available on mobile devices a few months later. The game supported cross-platform play between these versions. It was developed by Tencent's TiMi Studios.

The game is distributed for free and monetized through battle passes, cosmetic items, and gems. Gem sales have already been stopped, along with new Unite Club memberships and the automatic renewal of existing ones. Gems purchased earlier can be used until the service shuts down. Current Unite Club members will retain their bonuses until their membership expires.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Final update and Library

A final update featuring a special farewell event will be released for the game on November 12. The developers will also add a Library feature that will allow players to view some in-game items after Pokémon Unite ceases operations.

To do so, users will need to log into the game before the shutdown date and download the Library data. It will be stored on the device and, according to The Pokémon Company, generally cannot be transferred to another device. In July, the company also announced that Pokémon Unite would not be included in the 2027 Pokémon World Championships program; instead, a separate tournament is planned in Tokyo, with qualification starting in December.

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