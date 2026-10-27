Firebird.ai has received an export license for 45,000 Nvidia Grace Blackwell graphics processing units for a data center being built in Kazakhstan jointly with Kazakhtelecom. The first phase of the facility is planned to launch in the third quarter of 2027, OilPrice reports.

Data center and AI laboratory

According to the Nvidia blog, the project will be implemented by Firebird AI KZ Ltd. After the planned second phase is completed, Firebird's infrastructure capacity in Kazakhstan could reach 500 megawatts. The company also intends to create a laboratory to develop specialists and startups in artificial intelligence.

After a meeting with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Firebird CEO Razmig Hovaghimian said that the head of state's vision enabled the company to assess the possibilities of the joint project more broadly. According to him, the infrastructure is being built so that Kazakh specialists and ideas can reach the global level.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Tokayev's meeting with Nvidia chief

On October 23, Tokayev held talks with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang on cooperation between the chipmaker and Kazakh companies. Huang said the country has the prerequisites to become a global Physical AI hub, as it possesses energy resources and a population focused on science, mathematics, and technology.

At a public forum with Kazakhstan's Minister of Artificial Intelligence Zhaslan Madiyev, Huang suggested that the country use its energy resources to power data centers and develop AI. Madiyev also noted that Kazakhstan is paying attention to creating models in the Kazakh language.

Cooperation with the United States and China

In June, Kazakhstan joined the U.S. Pax Silica initiative, aimed at the reliability of AI supply chains and participants' access to advanced technologies and chips. At the same time, Astana joined the Chinese WAICO initiative. Earlier, the publication reported that a draft U.S. State Department note said WAICO participants would not be able to participate in Pax Silica. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later said that Central Asian countries may cooperate with any states to develop AI infrastructure.

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