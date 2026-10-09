Apple has asked some suppliers to reduce production of components for the recently unveiled iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Nikkei Asia, orders for components in October were reduced by at least 15% compared with initial plans.

Demand and more expensive memory

Nikkei Asia, citing several informed sources, writes that Apple has been planning smartphone shipment volumes more cautiously since the beginning of September. The publication links this to weaker demand for devices amid rising prices for memory chips and higher prices for new models.

Reuters was unable to independently verify this information. Apple did not comment on the agency's request sent outside business hours.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Prices for new models

Last month, Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max and the foldable Duo smartphone. The iPhone 18 Pro starts at $1,199, while the iPhone 18 Pro Max starts at $1,299. This is $100 more than the starting prices of the previous iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

According to Nikkei Asia, demand for the devices was weaker in late August and throughout October. At the same time, the publication notes that it may have been affected by Apple's change to the launch schedule for iPhone models.

Technology companies are actively purchasing advanced manufacturing capacity and memory chips for artificial intelligence data centers. This has caused shortages and price increases that are expected to shrink the personal computer and smartphone markets this year.

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