Asos confirms customer data breach — TechCrunch

British online clothing retailer Asos has confirmed a breach of customers’ personal data after hackers used the company’s app to send an unauthorized notification. As TechCrunch reports, the attackers said in it that they had gained full access to Asos data hosted on Snowflake and threatened to publish it.

What data was compromised

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange, Asos said that attackers had penetrated a third-party platform containing data used for the company’s communications with customers. The retailer confirmed that names and contact information had been stolen.

According to BBC News, as cited by TechCrunch, the compromised information may have included home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and notes in customer profiles, including data on search queries on the website.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Hackers’ claims and Snowflake

The hackers call themselves Xuanye Group, but have not said what volume of data they allegedly possess. According to information on the Asos website, the company has 17 million customers.

As Bleeping Computer reports, the attackers may have obtained credentials by impersonating a trusted person. Snowflake said that its systems had not been breached. It is also unknown whether Asos’ Snowflake account was protected by multi-factor authentication and how the hackers gained access to the app’s push-notification system.

Read us on