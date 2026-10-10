In the United States, Flock Safety, which sells AI-powered license plate reading systems to police and cities, may cut 18% of its staff — around 270 employees. As Engadget reports, citing Reuters sources, the cuts are expected to take effect at the end of October.

Workforce reductions

Flock Safety currently employs around 1,500 people. It is unknown how many employees who may be affected by the upcoming cuts will leave the company voluntarily under an employee buyout program.

Three weeks ago, WIRED reported that the company had launched such a program with generous severance payments. This came amid dissatisfaction among some staff members and growing external criticism of Flock’s cameras.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of surveillance systems

Flock cameras have spread across various U.S. states and have become the subject of criticism from politicians with differing views. The company’s cameras were banned on Florida highways, while Governor Ron DeSantis said he did not want this to turn into a surveillance state.

In Texas, Flock Safety lost access to state funding. Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro also criticized law enforcement’s use of these systems and said he would support a legislative ban on the cameras. Los Angeles police did not renew their contract with the company.

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