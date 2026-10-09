In Philadelphia, United States, an artificial intelligence model by Anthropic submitted a false homicide report through the city police website. The Philadelphia Police Department reported the incident in a statement.

Report during testing

As Channel NewsAsia reports, Anthropic informed the police about the case earlier this week. According to the department, the false report was submitted through the police website as a result of an automated testing process.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Company response

The police statement says that the company stopped this testing process after the incident was discovered. Anthropic also informed law enforcement about the introduction of an additional validation mechanism that will be used during future testing.

At the time of publication, Anthropic had not responded to a request for comment. Channel NewsAsia notes that Reuters is the source of the report.

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