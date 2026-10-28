Austria plans to launch a parliamentary study into the use of smart glasses amid concerns over privacy protection. State Secretary for Digitalisation Alexander Pröll presented a three-stage model for regulating such devices, which may be equipped with cameras, microphones and artificial intelligence functions, Anadolu Agency reports, citing ORF.

Restrictions for sensitive locations

The proposed model provides for a ban on recordings in schools, kindergartens, changing rooms, toilets, courts, prisons, as well as at police and military facilities. In public places, recording must be clearly visible to other people.

Pröll named a parliamentary study as the next stage, which is planned to involve specialists in science, data protection and technology, as well as representatives of people affected by the use of such glasses.

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A full ban was ruled out

The official ruled out a complete ban on the technology. According to him, the authorities' goal is not to hinder technological development while at the same time preventing the covert filming of people. Pröll also stated that manufacturers should be required to make recording recognisable through visible indicators and audio signals.

According to ORF, a petition calling for a ban on smart glasses has already been signed by nearly 25,000 people. Last week, Vienna authorities also called on the federal government to consider a possible ban on the devices in public transport, public institutions and schools.

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