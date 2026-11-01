In the United States, President Donald Trump said Washington would closely examine reports of possible Chinese espionage activity involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Channel NewsAsia reports.

Trump’s statement

Trump told reporters at his residence in Florida that he respects Huang and hopes he will be all right. The president called the Nvidia chief an outstanding person and stressed that the United States wants to protect such people.

Asked whether he would keep Huang as an adviser, Trump replied that he would like to do so unless circumstances emerged indicating otherwise. According to him, he had always considered the Nvidia executive a decent person, but the situation is complicated.

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The New York Times report

On October 29, The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials had concluded that a Chinese top executive connected to a Singapore-based data-center company had passed information to Beijing. According to the publication, the executive had been in contact with Huang. China rejected the report, calling it baseless speculation.

Taiwan-born Huang advised Trump on artificial intelligence policy. In May, he was also among the technology company executives who joined the U.S. president’s trip to Beijing for a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. Huang advocated for the use of Nvidia chips in China, where Beijing is accelerating the development of its own semiconductors.

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