Israeli startup 42AI has emerged from stealth mode and announced $62.5 million in seed funding. The company is developing a so-called behavioral world model that, it claims, can assess the probability of a person's decisions in new circumstances. As TechCrunch reports, the system is already being used by several financial brokerage firms to forecast traders' reactions to market volatility.

How the model works

42AI analyzes connected data on customer interactions with a broker: completion of KYC procedures, onboarding, contacts with customer support, fund transfers, and stock transactions. Co-founder and CTO Ehud Ezra said that the system takes into account, among other things, tone and voice during conversations with support, call frequency, as well as the timing and nature of asset purchases and sales.

The company converts these observations into mathematical representations of traits that are fed into a world model based on transformer architecture. It generates probabilities of possible decisions under different conditions, while a separate language model produces explanations for the forecasts. According to 42AI, during simulations the system is meant to retain a person's core behavioral tendencies, such as a propensity to avoid risk.

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Claimed results and limitations

42AI CEO and co-founder Amit Gal-Or said the team spent three years developing the approach by combining psychological research with neuroscience and genetics. Initially, the startup studied thousands of people using psychological assessments and behavioral scenarios, then added government data and biobank information covering more than 2 million people. According to him, client datasets now cover nearly 30 million people.

42AI claims that its model is 98% accurate in forecasting market trades, although Gal-Or clarified that this figure means that trading flows fall within the predicted range, rather than correctly predicting every individual transaction. The company also reported an F1 score of 0.8 to 0.85 in predicting the direction and volume of trading.

The startup works with 10 major brokerage firms that use the system to manage liquidity, margin requirements, and hedging. At the same time, the founders acknowledged that the model's accuracy declines if it lacks important situational context, such as advice from a friend or colleague. 42AI is also considering using the technology in gaming, fraud prevention, and cybersecurity. In response to a question about brokers potentially using forecasts in their own interests, the founders referred to regulation, monitoring, and an internal ethics committee, but did not explain which specific mechanisms would prevent clients from using the technology to the detriment of the people whose profiles it creates.

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