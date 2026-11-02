In Dubai, UAE, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is introducing a system to monitor motorcycle delivery riders using cameras, smart sensors and a digital platform. It will track the speed, location, routes and driving style of delivery service workers.

As The National reports, the system will record sudden acceleration, harsh braking and other potentially dangerous actions on the road. According to the RTA, the initiative is intended to help identify unsafe driving practices, increase compliance with traffic rules and improve fleet management by delivery companies.

Real-time data

The platform will provide companies with real-time information about fleets and couriers so that they can identify problems and take corrective action. Said Al Ramsi, director of licensing activities monitoring at the RTA, said the system will combine a digital platform, Internet of Things devices and advanced cameras installed on motorcycles.

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According to him, the collected data will make it possible to assess drivers' behaviour more accurately, identify unsafe practices, develop specialised training and awareness programmes for couriers.

Transition period until 2027

Installing monitoring devices and connecting to the platform will be voluntary until the end of the first half of 2027. This time will be provided to companies for technical and operational preparation. After the transition period ends, the requirements will become mandatory.

The RTA developed the initiative together with Dubai Police and other relevant authorities. The authority expects that the system will create a comprehensive database on delivery operations, which will help improve oversight, inspections and rules for the sector.

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