NVIDIA has added DLSS 5 technology to the RTX Remix platform, designed to update classic games with modern graphics. The tool has been available for free since the beginning of 2024 and allows modders to add ray tracing and AI-upscaled textures to older games. This was reported by Engadget.

Neural rendering for older games

DLSS 5 uses neural rendering, which, according to the publication, makes a particularly noticeable difference to character lighting. The technology has also been added to RTX Spark, NVIDIA’s system-on-a-chip. Official support for DLSS 5 in Hogwarts Legacy is scheduled for November 5.

DLSS 5 can also be applied in other games through the third-party DLSS 5 Manager and DLSS 5 Swapper applications. They work with projects based on Vulkan and DirectX 9, 10, 11 and 12. According to Engadget, DLSS 5 Swapper automatically detects the required graphics API, installs the necessary DLL files and ReShade, and also allows users to restore the original game files.

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Impact on performance

At the same time, using the technology may significantly reduce performance. According to Engadget, early third-party tools with neural rendering enabled caused frame rate drops of 30–60%. After the NBA 2K27 update, the performance decline at 1440p resolution was approximately 25%.

The Engadget author, who tested the technology on an NVIDIA RTX 5090, reported improved performance in Control after updating NVIDIA’s beta driver: from approximately 80 to nearly 100 frames per second at 4K and maximum settings with DLSS 5. In the Metal Gear Solid 4 remaster, the average frame rate, according to him, rose from less than 55 to around 70 frames per second. Without DLSS 5, the figure exceeded 120 frames per second in both games.

DLSS 5 mods may be incompatible with games that use anti-cheat software. In particular, the author was unable to launch GTA V: Enhanced Edition with the modification because of mandatory BattlEye.

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