Canva has announced a large-scale restructuring and changes that will affect 1,271 employees, or 22% of its workforce. For some employees, this will mean changes in positions or an offer to relocate to centralized hubs, while others will leave the company. This was reported by The Verge.

Team consolidation

Canva co-founder and CEO Melanie Perkins said that small changes would not be enough to prepare the company for the next decade. According to her, Canva aims to return to a model of small autonomous teams that can make decisions, take responsibility, and focus on the needs of the community.

As part of the restructuring, Canva will combine its Product, Growth, and Platform teams into a single product organization. The company also plans to simplify management layers and consolidate functions with cross-functional responsibilities. Sydney will become the primary workplace for more product teams and employees in other specialties for whom shared context and close collaboration are important.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New hybrid work requirements

Starting in January, Canva will expect most employees with a hybrid work arrangement to spend two or three days a week in the office, depending on what is appropriate in a particular region.

Employees who leave the company are promised at least six months of salary, medical insurance for 12 months, and resources to find a new job. A day earlier, Squarespace announced cuts affecting 19% of its staff.

Read us on