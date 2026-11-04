In the US midterm elections, voters supported restrictions on data center construction or rejected initiatives that promoted their development in 40 of 41 local votes across ten states. CNBC reports, citing an analysis by Ballotpedia and additional results available as of Wednesday.

A total of 41 local data center-related initiatives were put to a vote. They provided for various mechanisms to restrict their construction. The exception was the city of Harwood, North Dakota, where voters rejected an amendment to the city charter that would have required additional review before approving industrial projects, including data centers.

Voting in Ohio

In Ohio, 21 local data center initiatives were put to a vote. The state has become one of the key locations for the development of AI infrastructure. In August, OpenAI said it had secured 8 gigawatts of computing capacity at the PORTS-Pike Technology Campus in Ohio, which CNBC calls the world’s largest planned data center campus for artificial intelligence.

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The first phase of construction is due to begin this year, while capacity is planned to be commissioned in stages starting in 2028. The project is being developed by SoftBank and SB Energy in partnership with the US Department of Energy. According to CNBC, its total cost may exceed $500 billion.

Data centers became an election issue

The issue of data center construction also featured in election campaigns in Ohio, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Texas. In particular, Democrat Amy Acton, who won the Ohio gubernatorial election, supports a “conditional moratorium” on data centers. It provides that companies would cover 100% of utility costs and employ only union labor.

According to a CNBC poll, 56% of voters called data centers a decisive or significant factor in their choice. Democrats rated the importance of this issue higher than Republicans. After polls closed, Democratic Congressman Greg Casar called for AI company executives to be summoned to testify under oath.

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