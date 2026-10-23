The US Department of Commerce will provide Commonwealth Fusion Systems (CFS) with $85 million to develop advanced chips and power electronics for fusion energy. As TechCrunch reports, the funding is allocated under the CHIPS Act. It also предусматривает the US government receiving an equity stake in CFS.

According to the company, the funds will be directed toward five initiatives related to semiconductor research and manufacturing capacity in the United States. One area will be the development of silicon carbide-based power electronics.

Electronics for a fusion reactor

Silicon carbide semiconductors are used to control high voltage, including in LEDs, electric vehicles, mobile network base stations and data centers. In fusion facilities, such electronics are used for powerful current pulses that enable superconducting magnets to operate. These magnets confine plasma inside the reactor.

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CFS also plans to develop next-generation radio-frequency generators for heating fusion fuel. Separately, the company will work on electronics for faster reactor control that are protected from radiation exposure. CFS estimates that this could extend the service life of electronic components at a fusion power plant and reduce operating costs.

Adapting equipment for AI

CFS intends to use part of the funding to adapt artificial intelligence equipment, including GPUs and TPUs, to the needs of power plants. CFS co-founder and chief scientific officer Brandon Sorbom said the funds are expected to support US chip manufacturing and power electronics industries and accelerate the development of fusion energy toward grid connection.

CFS aims to launch its Sparc reactor next year. The company said that building dozens of commercial fusion power plants requires more durable power components and a resilient supply chain.

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