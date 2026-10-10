Cloudflare has announced the acquisition of startup Deno, which develops the eponymous code runtime. The company plans to use the deal to advance the programming model and the Cloudflare Workers platform, which enables customers to build and run software on Cloudflare’s network, TechCrunch reports.

Development of Workers

Cloudflare Workers chief engineer Kenton Varda said the acquisition is intended to strengthen the Workers programming model and platform. He also noted that the Cloudflare team welcomed Deno’s launch of the celld project—an open implementation of Workers.

According to Varda, the company considers open source and the ability for users to choose an alternative to be beneficial for business. He contrasted this position with the widespread assumption, he said, that Cloudflare made Workers different from other cloud platforms in order to lock customers into its service.

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The Deno team will join Cloudflare

Deno was founded by Bert Belder and Node.js creator Ryan Dahl. Dahl said his team is joining Cloudflare to turn the Workers programming model into a widespread way of developing servers.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. According to TechCrunch, Deno has raised a total of $26 million in investment, including in a Series A round led by Sequoia.

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