Google has added to Gemini the ability to create, view, and edit files directly in the chat. Users can work with PDFs, Google Docs documents, Google Sheets spreadsheets, presentations, Markdown and TXT files, as well as program code, The Verge reports.

Editing without switching to other services

The new features are available to all Gemini users. PDF previewing and editing work both in the web version and on mobile devices. Support for the other formats is currently limited to the web version of the service.

Previously, Gemini could already generate files and offer them for download. Now users can modify created files in the app itself without switching to separate editors.

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Working with text and spreadsheets

According to Google, a document can be expanded to full screen for editing. A user can also select a text fragment, ask Gemini a question about it, or instruct it to make changes. For example, users can select a table and ask the chatbot to turn it into a chart.

Gemini already had editing tools through integrations in Google Workspace apps, including the Gemini panel in Google Docs. Earlier this year, Anthropic also launched the ability to create and edit documents and presentations in chats in Claude.

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