Nvidia is in talks to provide the cloud AI services supplier Nscale with multibillion-dollar credit guarantees to support debt financing for a data center in the US state of West Virginia that Anthropic plans to use. Channel NewsAsia reported this, citing Reuters, which cited The Information and sources familiar with the negotiations.

Data center financing

According to The Information, Nvidia’s credit support is intended to help finance the energy infrastructure and construction of Nscale’s AI data center in West Virginia. Nvidia is an investor in the British cloud provider Nscale.

The deal has not yet been signed, and its terms may change. Nvidia, Nscale and Anthropic did not respond to Reuters’ requests for comment on the information.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Agreements with Anthropic

In August, Anthropic, the developer of Claude, entered into an agreement to spend $45 billion on leasing computing capacity at Nscale’s data center campus in West Virginia. Nscale is also in talks to sell Anthropic about 460 megawatts of AI computing capacity in another deal, whose value could also be about $45 billion.

The report comes amid concerns over debt financing for the expansion of AI infrastructure. Such concerns have affected Coreweave and Firmus, which also have Nvidia’s backing.

Read us on