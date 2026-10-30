The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has proposed new safety requirements for the Enhanced Takeoff System (E2TS), an Embraer system for the E195-E2 aircraft that automatically raises the nose during takeoff and controls the initial climb. This was reported by AeroTime.

How the system works

The E2TS is activated when pilots move the thrust levers into the takeoff position. The crew guides the aircraft along the runway centerline, while the system keeps the wings level, raises the aircraft’s nose, and controls the initial climb. Pilots monitor the automated maneuver using the calculated takeoff speed as a reference.

Current FAA rules require the pilot to raise the aircraft’s nose during takeoff. The proposed requirements are intended to account for sensor errors and permissible operational deviations of the automated system.

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Testing conditions

Embraer will have to demonstrate the safe operation of the E2TS at different aircraft weights, loading conditions, air temperatures, and airport elevations above sea level. The tests will also cover takeoff with an inoperative engine.

The company unveiled the technology in July 2024 at the Farnborough Airshow. Embraer said that more precise control during takeoff could reduce the required runway length and increase the permitted aircraft weight or flight range from airports with takeoff performance restrictions. Among the potential airports for the system, the manufacturer named London City, Florence, and Santos Dumont in Rio de Janeiro. According to Embraer’s estimate, the system could add 350 nautical miles of flight range from London City. The FAA will accept comments on the proposal until November 27, 2026.

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