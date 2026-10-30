Binance says breach affected $6.3 billion in assets — France 24

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, said that the security breach affected assets worth an estimated $6.3 billion. As France 24 reports, the company and its partners have identified about $3 billion in assets linked to the incident. Binance did not provide information on the status of the remaining approximately $3.3 billion.

Binance’s preliminary version

According to Binance’s preliminary investigation results, the security breach may have begun with the hacking of one of its engineers’ laptops. According to the company, this allowed an attacker to gain access to one of its systems and make unauthorized withdrawals.

Binance co-founder Yi He said that the company would cover all losses from the hack. The exchange also said that user funds remain safe, but as a precaution it temporarily suspended all deposits and withdrawals. Security teams are checking wallet infrastructure and tracking assets affected by the incident with support from law enforcement agencies and industry partners.

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Market reaction and asset freezes

Following reports of the incident, bitcoin fell by more than 3% in early Asian trading to a six-week low of $76,368. Ether also lost more than 3% and dropped to a two-month low of $2,178. The BNB token fell 5% over 24 hours to $709.70, according to CoinGecko.

Stablecoin issuer Tether reported freezing nearly $1.57 billion in assets linked to the incident, while Circle froze more than $800 million. According to Yi He, Ripple froze approximately $200 million. Analytics firm Chainalysis and other industry representatives suggested that the incident could prove to be the largest theft of crypto assets in history.

Binance has 335 million registered users worldwide, and the volume of assets under its custody amounted to about $162.8 billion, according to its 2025 annual report. Separate cryptocurrency exchange Binance.US said it was not affected by the incident. Coinbase also said it was unaffected and was monitoring the situation.

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