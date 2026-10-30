American company Virgin Galactic has for the first time transported its Delta-class suborbital spaceplane Apeiron aboard the VMS Eve carrier aircraft from its manufacturing site in Mesa, Arizona, to Spaceport America in New Mexico, Space.com reports. During its first flight, Apeiron was secured beneath the wings of the carrier aircraft.

Preparation for commercial flights

At Spaceport America, the spaceplane is to undergo a series of inspections and tests. Virgin Galactic plans to begin commercial operations of Apeiron in spring 2027.

During tourist flights, VMS Eve will lift Apeiron to an altitude of about 13.7 km before releasing it. The spaceplane will ignite its own rocket engine and head into suborbital space. The vehicle is designed for six passengers and two pilots. According to the company’s plan, passengers will be able to spend several minutes in weightlessness, see the curvature of the Earth and return to the runway at Spaceport America.

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Delta-class fleet

Virgin Galactic said that the next-generation spaceplanes are designed for two flights per week and a service life of more than 500 missions for each vehicle. The company is also building a second Delta-class spaceplane, which, according to its plan, is expected to begin operations in mid-2027.

Virgin Galactic previously operated the VSS Unity spaceplane: from June 2023 to June 2024, it completed seven commercial suborbital missions. According to the company, nearly 700 ticket holders are waiting for flights. The latest batch of seats, priced at $750,000 per seat, sold out completely. According to LATTE Luxury News, Virgin Galactic plans to sell the next batch of tickets for $850,000 per seat.

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