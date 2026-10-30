Netflix to Make PUBG Series With Donald Glover — Engadget

Netflix is developing a live-action series based on the popular battle royale game PUBG. Donald Glover will serve as writer, director and executive producer, and will also star in the project, Engadget reports.

The Glovers' work on the project

According to Netflix, Stephen Glover, Donald Glover's brother and longtime creative partner, will also join the creation of the series. No other cast members besides Donald Glover have been announced so far. The streaming service has also not named an approximate release date for the series.

PUBG adaptation

PUBG is a battle royale game in which 100 participants compete for equipment and survival. As Engadget notes, the game has few plot details but includes hints of a tournament that serves as bloody entertainment for the elite. This leaves the creators room to interpret the source material.

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Other Netflix adaptations

The PUBG series is another Netflix project based on a video game. The streaming service is also working on a live-action series based on Assassin's Creed and a feature film based on Gears of War.

Donald Glover previously created the series Atlanta. According to Engadget, the project won seven Emmy Awards and received 26 nominations for the award.

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