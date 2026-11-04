HP appoints former GSK chief Emma Walmsley as CEO — TimesLIVE

HP has appointed former GSK chief Emma Walmsley as chief executive officer. She will take up the position on January 4, 2027, replacing interim CEO Bruce Broussard, TimesLIVE reports.

Broussard will become chair of HP’s board of directors, replacing Chip Bergh. Walmsley led pharmaceutical company GSK from 2017 until December 2025 and has also served on Microsoft’s board of directors for seven years. Before joining GSK, she worked for French company L’Oréal for 17 years.

Memory chip shortage

Walmsley will lead the PC maker amid a global shortage of memory chips. A significant share of available manufacturing capacity is being absorbed by the large-scale construction of data centers for artificial intelligence. Like Dell Technologies, Apple and Lenovo, HP is feeling the effects of the shortage, which has raised prices and deepened the industry downturn.

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In the third quarter, the results of which HP released in August, the company’s personal computer shipments fell by 16%. At the same time, revenue in this division rose by 18% due to a shift toward more expensive, higher-margin products, including AI-enabled computers.

Expectations for 2027

In a September filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, HP said it would not provide a financial forecast for fiscal year 2027. The company expects industry-wide PC sales volumes to decline by several percentage points next year.

The new chief executive has no experience in the technology hardware sector. HP is seeking to revive the slowing PC market and capitalize on demand for artificial intelligence devices.

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