NASA replaces AI with superintelligence under Trump order — Space.com

In the United States, NASA has begun replacing references to artificial intelligence and AI with “superintelligence” and SI in official communications, web resources, publications, job titles, and digital infrastructure. According to Space.com, the changes are being introduced following President Donald Trump’s executive order, Inaugurating the Era of Super Intelligence, signed on September 29, 2026.

Four stages of implementation

NASA’s internal plan provides for four stages of terminology replacement from October 9 to December 23. Employees were instructed to immediately use “superintelligence” and SI in new presentations, exhibitions, printed materials, interviews, and other content intended for external audiences.

The requirement also applies to internal communications, style guidelines, internal websites, and IT systems referenced in official materials. NASA must not use transitional wording such as “previously known as AI.” At the same time, technical terms including “machine learning,” “large language models,” and “chatbot” remain permissible.

The first stage covered NASA’s main AI-related websites as well as job titles. The second stage involves updating popular pages on nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov and changing the website address of NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory’s artificial intelligence group.

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Risks for communications and systems

Employees familiar with the plan told Space.com that the new terminology could cause confusion in the scientific community and among the public. The article notes that the term “superintelligence” traditionally describes a far more advanced, often hypothetical system that surpasses human thinking. At the same time, the order retains the current federal definition of artificial intelligence.

The third stage, scheduled for completion by November 30, includes updating the address of the Ask Sage platform used by federal agencies. An internal NASA document describes this as a change that could disrupt APIs and other software integrations. During the fourth stage, by December 23, the agency plans to update lower-traffic websites, internal IT systems, and tools.

In a statement, NASA said it uses these technologies for mission planning, autonomous systems, scientific research, and analysis of complex data sets. The agency also said it would implement the necessary technical changes through established internal procedures.

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