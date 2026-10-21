OpenAI will make its advanced artificial intelligence models and the Codex coding agent available through Google Cloud in the coming weeks. As Channel NewsAsia reports, the companies announced this on Wednesday.

Models in Model Garden

OpenAI’s new models, including GPT-6 Astra, are expected to appear in Google Cloud’s Model Garden catalog. Customers will be able to purchase them through Google Cloud Marketplace and use their existing cloud spending commitments for this purpose.

The partnership will also give companies in regulated industries access to OpenAI models through Google Cloud’s access controls, data management tools and infrastructure. This will enable the creation of so-called agentic AI workflows.

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Expanding distribution

Google has become another major cloud computing provider that will offer OpenAI models to its customers. This became possible after OpenAI’s exclusive distribution agreement with Microsoft ended in April. Since then, OpenAI has also expanded distribution through Amazon Web Services.

Google and OpenAI compete in core AI products and search while also cooperating in cloud computing. Last year, Google entered into a cloud agreement with OpenAI to provide the company with additional computing capacity. Adding OpenAI models aligns with Google Cloud’s strategy of offering customers third-party models alongside its own solutions.

According to Reuters, cloud providers typically receive a share of sales made through their platforms. This reflects a broader trend in which major cloud companies are becoming key commercial channels for developers of advanced AI models.

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