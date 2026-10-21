In Japan, the personal data of police officers and other employees of police departments in 22 prefectures may have been compromised due to a recent data leak at Arcadia Inc., which provides disaster information services. Anadolu Agency reports, citing Kyodo News.

Information on police employees

Representatives of Japan’s National Police Agency stated that personal information of police officers and other employees of police departments in 22 prefectures may have been compromised. Japan has a total of 47 administrative prefectures.

Police in the prefectures of Kyoto, Fukuoka, Shimane and Yamaguchi also registered local residents’ email addresses in this service for security reasons.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Other possible leaks

Separately, staffing company Recruit Co. reported a possible personal data leak affecting 3.7 million accounts of the Carsensor used-car information service.

According to a survey released on Monday, about 30.2% of major Japanese companies may at some point have experienced data leaks, including as a result of cyberattacks or human error.

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