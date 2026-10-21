Intel has installed the first large load-bearing truss at the construction site of a chip manufacturing factory in New Albany, Ohio, United States. This marks the start of the next stage of work at the site, where the company plans to build two facilities. CNBC reports.

Intel announced its first factory in Ohio in 2022. Initially, the company expected it to begin shipping chips in 2025. Intel now aims to complete construction of the first facility in 2030 and the second factory in 2031. The company has also named 2030 or 2031 as the target date for the first facility to begin operations.

A major customer has not yet been announced

Intel Foundry chief Naga Chandrasekaran said that installing the structure is a step toward expanding advanced semiconductor manufacturing capacity in the United States. At the same time, Intel has not yet announced a major external customer for future production in Ohio.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Reports emerged in September about possible cooperation between Intel and SK Hynix. According to those reports, the memory manufacturer could lease part of the new site's capacity to produce memory chips. Neither company confirmed such plans.

A more cautious approach to expansion

The delay of the Ohio project reflects Intel's revision of its plans for contract chip manufacturing after Lip-Bu Tan was appointed chief executive officer in 2025. According to CNBC, the company's strategy has become more cautious: Intel decided to move forward with large-scale factory construction projects after corresponding customer demand emerges.

In late 2025, Intel began mass production of its most advanced chips using 18A technology at a factory in Arizona. Chandrasekaran also said that the company's next facility in the state is expected to begin operations by the end of 2028. However, Intel has not yet secured a major external customer for producing 18A chips in Arizona and uses them for its own processors.

Read us on