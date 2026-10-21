Anthropic has appointed Harvard astrophysicist Christopher Stubbs to the Long-Term Benefit Trust, an independent trust with special powers over the election of board members at the artificial intelligence developer. Fortune reports.

Stubbs filled one of two vacant positions on the trust and became its first physicist. The trust also includes Clinton Health Access Initiative CEO Neil Buddy Shah, Center for a New American Security CEO Richard Fontaine, and former US Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, who joined in July.

Stubbs’ scientific experience

Christopher Stubbs is known for participating in research that showed the accelerated expansion of the Universe. He later led the ESSENCE project, which gathered additional evidence about the nature of dark energy. In 2015, Stubbs and other members of the High-Z Supernova Search Team received the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics.

The scientist was the first project scientist for the project that has since become the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile. From 2018 to 2024, he served as dean of science at Harvard University. Stubbs is also a member of JASON, an independent group of scientists that advises the US government on defense and technology issues.

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Anthropic noted that Stubbs has written about the reproducibility problem in research using AI, as models may give different answers to the same questions. Anthropic President and co-founder Daniela Amodei highlighted his commitment to data, evidence, and scientific integrity.

Anthropic’s governance model

Anthropic is a Public Benefit Corporation and is therefore legally required to consider not only shareholders’ interests, but also its stated mission of responsibly developing and supporting advanced artificial intelligence for the long-term benefit of humanity. The trust holds a separate class of shares with no economic value that gives it the right to elect an increasing share of the seven-member board of directors and, eventually, its majority.

According to Fortune, Anthropic’s governance model is drawing more attention ahead of a possible IPO. The company confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in June. The publication reports that critics believe potential founder shares with enhanced voting rights, combined with the trust’s powers, could limit future public shareholders’ influence over strategic decisions.

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