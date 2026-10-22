Microsoft said that the hacker group Storm-0940, which the company links to China, compromised IT company ConnectWise as part of a campaign targeting hundreds of organizations in various countries. This was reported by Channel NewsAsia.

Tool with AI capabilities

According to Microsoft, the group used ARTEX, an open-source penetration testing framework. Such tools are used to legally test the security of networks and services. ARTEX allows any artificial intelligence model to be used to automate testing tasks and can be configured for autonomous reconnaissance and data exfiltration.

Microsoft said that most attack attempts were unsuccessful. At the same time, Storm-0940 quickly gained persistent privileged access to cloud environments at many organizations. Such access may remain even after attempts to clean up systems.

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Campaign targets

The campaign targeted organizations in the aerospace, defense, automotive, chemical and energy sectors. Targets also included the financial sector, government entities, law firms, manufacturing, media, military organizations, semiconductor manufacturers, software developers, technology companies, think tanks and non-profit organizations.

ConnectWise did not immediately comment on Microsoft's findings. In a statement on October 16, the company said it was investigating recent unauthorized access attempts related to the ConnectWise Cloud Backup environment. The Chinese Embassy in Washington also did not respond to a request for comment. Beijing regularly denies involvement in or support for cyber theft of data.

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