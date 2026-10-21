Anthropic has unveiled the Claude Duet AI agent app for professionals and small business owners. The service is intended to function as a proactive assistant: preparing a daily overview of important matters, scheduling meetings, creating financial forecasts and web applications.

Work without constant prompts

Claude Duet is available as part of a research preview via a waitlist for iOS, Android and through the claude.ai website. As Channel NewsAsia reports, citing Reuters, the agent monitors applications connected by the user and independently identifies items requiring attention, rather than waiting for separate prompts.

The app is built on Anthropic's Opus 5.5 model. Initially, it will be available to subscribers of the Pro and Max plans in the United States and will have the same usage limits as those plans.

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Integrations and limitations

Claude Duet supports more than 6,000 connectors in the Claude Marketplace, including Gmail and Slack. The service can also make purchases through the Stripe Link digital wallet and Shopify Shop Pay.

Anthropic said that the agent must obtain user approval for sensitive actions. The company also acknowledged that Claude Duet may incorrectly assess the urgency of tasks and is currently less effective at carrying out personal tasks, including booking tickets. The app was unveiled amid competition with OpenAI and Meta in the field of AI agents capable of independently performing work actions on behalf of users.

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