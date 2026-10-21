Bose has acquired headphone and audio device manufacturer Skullcandy. Skullcandy will retain its status as a separate brand and become part of Bose’s division focused on premium consumer audio equipment, The Verge reports.

A separate brand within Bose

The financial details of the deal were not disclosed. Skullcandy will continue to be based in Park City, Utah, where it was founded. Bose said the acquisition is intended to help expand the audience for its audio technologies, including active noise cancellation systems.

Bose CEO Lila Snyder said the company aims to reach more listeners not only through its own products, but also through technology partnerships and an expanded brand portfolio.

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Cooperation began before the acquisition

Before the acquisition, Skullcandy had already collaborated with Bose, integrating some of its audio technologies into its own devices. These include spatial audio with head tracking and active noise cancellation. Skullcandy Crusher 1080 ANC headphones and Method 360 ANC earbuds received these features.

Portfolio expansion

Skullcandy was founded in 2003. The company is known for its distinctive product design and long-standing ties with athletes involved in board sports. According to Bose, this will open up new opportunities for the company to engage with consumers among whom its presence is currently smaller. In 2024, Bose also acquired the high-end audio brand McIntosh and its subsidiary Sonus faber.

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